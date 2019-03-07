Some Rain Tomorrow

After a very cold start in the upper teens and low 20s, we had enough sun to boost temperatures a few degrees above yesterday's level. Still, we were about 10 degrees below average for this time of year.Tonight, clouds will increase and lows will be in the low and mid 30s. A weak disturbance will move overhead tomorrow and set off some light rain by afternoon. The rain will be scattered and amounts will be light, but it will make for a rather unpleasant afternoon and evening. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 40s north, near 50 in the Triangle, to the mid 50s around Fayetteville.The rain will move out tomorrow night, and Saturday should be a dry day. But it will stay mostly cloudy, and temperatures will run a little below average with highs in the mid and upper 50s.A cold front will approach the region Sunday morning and set off a few showers. However, it appears a lot of the energy and moisture with the front will bypass the region, leaving only a few showers here. Any showers should move out during the afternoon. Ahead of the front, temperatures will finally warm up, and many areas should top out near 70. That'll feel nice!Dry and pleasant weather returns for the first of next week.Have a great evening,Chris