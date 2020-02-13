Temperatures Skyrocket into the 80s

After weeks of persistently chilly weather, we're finally getting back to spring! A major shift in the pattern across the country will bring the cooler and occasionally stormy weather to the western half of the country and drier and warmer weather east of the Mississippi through next week.High pressure will move off shore tomorrow as the jet stream lifts to the north. The combination of the two will allow for more clouds to filter into our vicinity and for warmer air to arrive in central North Carolina.By Thursday, temperatures will be near normal with a mixture of sun and clouds. Beginning Friday, temperatures will sour into the 80s and will reach near 90 during the weekend. In addition, the start of next week brings the possibility of showers and storms by the afternoon.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson