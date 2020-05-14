Weather

Near 90 This Weekend

Get ready for highs near 90 degrees this weekend, but wet weather returns early next week.

We'll see more sunshine across the state Friday thanks to a ridge of high pressure building across the region. Highs will warm to the low 80s. High pressure stays in control this weekend allowing highs to climb to the upper 80s and low 90s.

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will track northeast in the Atlantic during the weekend. The has a 70% chance of becoming a subtropical or tropical storm. It won't be a direct threat to land here in North Carolina, but it will increase the threat for rip currents this weekend along the coast.

An upper level low will gradually approach North Carolina next week. That slow moving systems will lead to wet and unsettled weather. Right now. now there's a chance for scattered showers Monday through Wednesday.

Have a great evening!

-Brittany Bell


