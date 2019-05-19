It will be another hot and humid day across the Triangle with high pressure remaining in control. With the heat and humidity in place a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. However, most locations will remain rain-free today.A storm system will track northeast through the upper Great Lakes region tonight, dragging a cold front eastward to the spine of the Appalachians by daybreak. It will be another warm and humid night in advance of this cold front.With the main storm center lifting well to the north over southern Quebec Monday, there will be little eastward progression with the cold front. This front will only slowly inch toward the Triangle Monday and may be just enough to trigger a spotty shower or thunderstorm, although nothing widespread or organized is anticipated at this time.Otherwise, it will be another warm day with afternoon temperatures soaring well into the 80s.By Tuesday, this front will finally push south of the Triangle as high pressure builds in from the north. This will promote a nice day with some sunshine, lower humidity and seasonable temperatures. Humidity levels will remain on the comfortable side Wednesday with clouds and sun.High pressure, both at the surface and aloft, will strengthen over the Southeast later in the week. With strengthening high pressure over the region, temperatures will trend upward Thursday and Friday.Have a great day!Steve Stewart