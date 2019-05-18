Hot Weekend

High pressure will remain in control across the Southeast to close out the weekend, keeping hot, humid conditions in place across central North Carolina. While an isolated thundershower cannot be ruled out, the vast majority of the region will remain dry tonight through Sunday. A weak cold front will limp southeastward into the area later Monday, though with the parent low well to the north across Canada it isn't expected to generate a lot of activity. That said, a few widely scattered thundershowers will be possible toward the Triad during the afternoon with isolated activity possible in the Triangle during the evening hours. Temperatures will remain above average, generally in the mid and upper 80s across the region. Temperatures will still be a bit above average Tuesday and Wednesday, though it wont be as warm as it's been recently owing to a weak backdoor front. Ridging will strengthen across the Deep South and expand into the Carolinas as we head later in the week, however, and temperatures will respond accordingly. Not surprisingly, rain chances will remain limited.Have a great evening!Steve Stewart