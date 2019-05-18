Weather

Hot Weekend

High pressure will remain in control across the Southeast to close out the weekend, keeping hot, humid conditions in place across central North Carolina. While an isolated thundershower cannot be ruled out, the vast majority of the region will remain dry tonight through Sunday. A weak cold front will limp southeastward into the area later Monday, though with the parent low well to the north across Canada it isn't expected to generate a lot of activity. That said, a few widely scattered thundershowers will be possible toward the Triad during the afternoon with isolated activity possible in the Triangle during the evening hours. Temperatures will remain above average, generally in the mid and upper 80s across the region. Temperatures will still be a bit above average Tuesday and Wednesday, though it wont be as warm as it's been recently owing to a weak backdoor front. Ridging will strengthen across the Deep South and expand into the Carolinas as we head later in the week, however, and temperatures will respond accordingly. Not surprisingly, rain chances will remain limited.

Have a great evening!

Steve Stewart





Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man convicted of killing NCSU student in 1975 set to go free
Hundreds gather at Atlantic Beach to honor man swept away by rip current
Cafeteria worker fired for giving student free lunch won't return
Country singer's tour bus damaged in fatal crash on SC highway
Arnold Schwarzenegger assaulted during event in South Africa
Pet sitter caught on doggie cam naked inside client's home
Uber, Lyft drivers coordinate to manipulate surge pricing: Report
Show More
Coach hailed as hero for tackling armed student at Oregon school
Wake County judge presides over convicted killer's hearing seeking new trial
Oprah surprises NJ principal, students with $500K donation
Got to Be NC Festival, Bloomfest and other things to do this weekend
Rescue crews recover body of swimmer missing in Tar River
More TOP STORIES News