Near freezing temperatures as rain moves in Friday

A surface storm forming over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico will move northeast through the day today forcing moisture into the cold air.The temperature will drop right around freezing across parts of central North Carolina before dawn, then temperatures will rise slightly toward daybreak. Places that have drizzle and light rain arriving just before and shortly after daybreak and have a temperature at or just below freezing will experience some ice mostly on exposed surfaces such as bridges, overpasses, elevated walkways and hand rails. This could occur over western parts of the Triangle and areas to the west.Temperatures rise well above freezing by midday. The rain and drizzle continues through the rest of the day and tonight as the surface storm moves northeast just east of the Appalachians and right over central North Carolina. This storm system should be north and northeast of the Triangle by daybreak Saturday. Moist air will linger into Saturday morning causing lingering drizzle and light rain. Drier air will start to move in later Saturday morning, and this will end any morning wet weather and lead to a brightening sky Saturday afternoon.As surface high pressure builds in from the west, the drier air flow will take full control and promotes a clearing sky Saturday night then sunshine and much better weather on Sunday. This sunshine takes temperatures well into the 50s across the region leading to a seasonably mild Sunday afternoon.Another storm system moving into Northern California this weekend will move east and should reach Arkansas Monday of next week. A cold front forming out of this storm and extending southward will move eastward as the storm moves northeast into southern Ohio Monday night. The approach of this storm and cold front should lead to increasing cloudiness Monday of next week and the chance for some wet weather late Monday night and Tuesday of next week.Have a great weekend!Bigweather