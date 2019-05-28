Weather

The Heat Continues

Strong high pressure continues to bake the region with near record highs. RDU Int'l hit 96, but Fayetteville sizzled with 101! The record high at Fayetteville is 102 in 1941.

The next couple of days will be just as hot with highs in the mid 90s in the Triangle and 99-102 in the Sandhills. The good news is that humidity levels will stay very low, so the heat index will not be an issue. What you see is what you get, which is plenty hot enough!

Rain chances will be very low through Thursday, and then go up only slightly by Friday as a cold front approaches. Temperatures will cool down a bit by Friday and the weekend as the front moves through. Another front will slide through on Sunday and bring a refreshing change in the air mass for early next week. By next Monday and Tuesday temperatures will be near normal--highs in the low and mid 80s. Something to look forward to!

Stay cool, don't forget your pets!
Chris

