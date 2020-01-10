Warm Weekend

Despite plenty of clouds, readings rose into the 60s across most of central North Carolina. In fact, areas just east and southeast of the Triangle rose to near 70 this afternoon. A very large and strong area of high pressure centered a few hundred miles off the Carolina coast is bringing a southeast flow of warm moist air. This more southerly flow will help bring even higher temperatures tomorrow.Readings tomorrow afternoon will end up in the low and mid 70s, near record levels.A strengthening surface storm triggering severe weather from Missouri into Texas will track from northern Texas to the northeast tonight and tomorrow. This storm is still projected to be over northern Indiana by late tomorrow.As the surface storm moves into the northeastern U.S. tomorrow night, a southward-trailing cold front will swing eastward and into the Appalachians by late tomorrow afternoon. Ahead of the front there might be a stray shower or sprinkle over parts of the region. Then more significant showers and perhaps a storm will accompany the cold front tomorrow night and early Sunday morning. The front should move east and south out of central North Carolina Sunday morning with any lingering showers moving out of the region by midday.Sunday afternoon will be dry and very warm with readings rising back into the low to mid 70s. These readings will once again be very close to record levels.It'll stay warm through much of next week but there will be several episodes of rain to deal with.Have a great weekend!