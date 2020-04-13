Weather

Nearly 275,000 power outages across Carolinas following tornadoes, severe thunderstorms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Power outages reached into the hundreds of thousands across the Carolinas on Monday morning after a life-threatening batch of storms invaded the region.

Duke Energy's power outage map totaled nearly 275,000 outages in both North and South Carolina as of 8 a.m. Heavy rains, high wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. There were around 45,000 outages in the Charlotte metropolitan area. Raleigh had around 9,000 outages.

ABC11 saw possible tornado damage in Alamance County where radar did confirm that a tornado touched down. In the Eli Whitney community near the Alamance/Orange county line, trees snapped and some were down across a two-lane road.

Storms killed more than a dozen people on Sunday in the deep south.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch until noon for the entire central North Carolina area. A Wind Advisory is also in effect until 4 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncpower outageweatherstormtornadostorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado Warnings expire, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings remain
COVID-19 LATEST: Shopping changes go into effect today in NC
At least 6 dead as tornadoes sweep through US south
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19
Dr. Fauci discusses date on reopening country
1 dead, another injured in Raleigh shooting
Coronavirus kindness: SF man serves free coffee to essential workers from home window
Show More
SE Raleigh basketball team still waiting for chance to claim title
Crews respond to fully-involved Durham house fire on Easter Sunday
2 Duke doctors celebrate 'would be' wedding day in impromptu ceremony
The Fresh Market to require shoppers to wear face coverings
Lakewood Church hosts online Easter Sunday special
More TOP STORIES News