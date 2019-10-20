Weather

Nestor's rains lead to slippery conditions, crashes throughout Triangle

Former Tropical Storm Nestor brought heavy rain to central North Carolina overnight, making for wet and slippery conditions on the roads, resulting in a few crashes.

The center of the storm headed out east earlier Sunday morning.

Rain made for some slippery conditions on the roads Sunday morning.



A car on I-85 near 15-501 hydroplaned and hit a guard rail. The driver is expected to be okay.



In Durham, a car struck a telephone pole on Glenn School Road.

Strong gusts of 25 to 30 mph winds were also a concern throughout the day.

40 percent of runners who signed up for the Bull City Race Fest didn't show up due to the weather. Still, hundreds braved the elements.



High pressure will build into the area Sunday night with clearing skies and less wind, making for a nice start to the week.
