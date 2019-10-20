Nestor's rains lead to slippery conditions, crashes throughout Triangle

The center of the storm headed out east earlier Sunday morning.
FULL FORECAST
Rain made for some slippery conditions on the roads Sunday morning.
Check out the scene along 440W near the US1 interchange in Cary. One car in the middle of the highway. With all of the rain and the slick roadways hydroplaning is the risk. #ncwx #abc11 #RainyDay pic.twitter.com/G1kAX3Crlx— Diane Wilson (@DWilsonABC11) October 20, 2019
A car on I-85 near 15-501 hydroplaned and hit a guard rail. The driver is expected to be okay.
Take it easy on the roadways if you’re heading out as several cars have hydroplaned due to the wet conditions. #abc11 #ncwx #SlowDown #RainyDay pic.twitter.com/FSKbqfpFoy— Diane Wilson (@DWilsonABC11) October 20, 2019
In Durham, a car struck a telephone pole on Glenn School Road.
Strong gusts of 25 to 30 mph winds were also a concern throughout the day.
40 percent of runners who signed up for the Bull City Race Fest didn't show up due to the weather. Still, hundreds braved the elements.
Way to go! The rain is not stopping runners in the @BullCityRace. The 1/2 marathon started at 7:30 and many are still going strong! 🏃♀️ 🏃 #Durham #ncwx #abc11 pic.twitter.com/FhDr2jKdX6— Diane Wilson (@DWilsonABC11) October 20, 2019
High pressure will build into the area Sunday night with clearing skies and less wind, making for a nice start to the week.