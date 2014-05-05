Lots of Sun On Tap

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This stretch of sunny and nice days that we've been having will hold on a little longer but will come to an end over the weekend. Today will be another bright day. Temps could top 70 in a few spots.Tonight won't get as cold as the previous few nights as the southerly flow continues; it will be more seasonable with lows in the low 40s. Dew points will creep up, and that could allow fog to form in a few spots late at night and into early tomorrow. Otherwise, tomorrow should be another nice day with sunshine for the most part. Aside from any early clouds associated with potential fog, there could also be a few clouds around as a front settles across Virginia. Most of those will stay to our north.The high pressure center that's given us days of sunshine will weaken over the weekend, while another high builds into the Northeast. That front north of us tomorrow will weaken enough tomorrow night to allow more of an easterly flow to develop here in the Triangle, with a bit more influence from that northern feature. This will bring back some more cloudiness Sunday when there is also a storm system moving into the Ohio Valley that can throw some additional high clouds our way with west-southwest flow aloft. Guidance numbers are beginning to come down with that potential change, so we've lowered that high a couple of degrees. If the flow turns southerly soon enough ahead of that advancing feature, that still could be too low but the concern is that it doesn't happen as quickly as earlier suggested.That storm will come out of the Ohio Valley Sunday night and brings a cold front through the Triangle late Sunday night or early Monday. The model differences between the American and European models are not as great this morning as the Euro has backed off on the strength of that feature, so we'll just mention a shower for the morning. We can't rule out a shower later Sunday night either, but the chance is low throughout. As that feature moves away Monday afternoon, a northwesterly flow will bring in drier and cooler air, and the day could finish pretty clear.Temperatures get down into the 30s Monday night with clear skies.Tuesday will stay much cooler as well despite sunshine as high pressure slides by the north.Another, stronger front will come toward us for midweek, and the models are slowing down the timing of this feature considerably. Both the American and Euro have the low with this system back in Arkansas to start Wednesday, and it is only into the Tennessee Valley by the end of the day. While we could still see clouds increasing during the day out ahead of that, it is likely to start off fairly clear and cold.Rainfall looks to hold off until at least the nighttime hours, and with the slower trend, it wouldn't be surprising to see the rain hold off until Thanksgiving morning. Unfortunately, this does look like a wetter holiday with that system coming through.Have a great weekend!Big Weather