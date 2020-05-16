Weather

Tropical Storm Watch issued for parts of NC coast as tropical depression forms off eastern coast of Florida

The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm watch for a portion of the North Carolina coast after a Tropical depression formed off the coast of east-central Florida on Saturday afternoon.

The watch is issued for the North Carolina coast starting from Surf City to Duck and including the Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.



A watch is used when the risk of a hazardous weather or hydrologic event has increased significantly, but its occurrence, location, and/or timing is still uncertain. It is intended to provide enough lead time so that those who need to set their plans in motion can do so.

The depression is moving north-northeast at 13mph with sustained winds of 13 mph and gusting up to 45 mph. While the system will have minimal impact for central North Carolina, the storm will impact coastal regions on Monday. Heavy rains will be expected for the coast.



This will be the sixth year in a row we've had a Tropical or Sub-Tropical system develop before Hurricane season begins, which is June 1.
According to the center, the depression will make for dangerous coastal surf conditions and rip currents as the system moves northward from Florida and into the mid-Atlantic for the next few days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical stormtropical depressionhurricanenorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Judge blocks Cooper's restrictions on religious services
Fred Willard, comedic actor known for 'Best in Show,' dies at 86
Original cast member from "Hamilton" reacts to Disney+ release
Debate: More stimulus checks or wait and see?
Lawyer: Police enlisted suspect's help months before Arbery shooting
113-year-old Spanish woman overcomes coronavirus infection
Durham Costco janitor 'goes above and beyond' amid COVID-19
Show More
Forecast: Warm and dry weekend ahead
New York tourist arrested after posting Hawaii beach photos
National Hurricane Center eyes first storm of the year
Local graphic designer creates outline new normal of COVID-19 safety
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
More TOP STORIES News