Nice Again Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's going to be another nice day across Central North Carolina. Weak high pressure will settle nearby keeping things sunny and warm. High clouds increase later today ahead of an upper level low.

Wednesday will be the only good opportunity for rain this week as a front crosses the state. Occasional rainfall will occur in the afternoon and into Wednesday night, with a small chance for a spotty thunderstorm. Rainfall amounts look to be light, between 1/4 and a 1/2 inch. There's also a small chance for an isolated severe storm. Right now spots near the Virginia border are under a marginal risk, level 1 out 5. Damaging winds and quarter size hail are the main threats.

An upper low supporting the front will be over the Great Lakes Wednesday then drop southeast through Pennsylvania Thursday and off the New Jersey coast Friday, giving us a dry northwesterly flow both days and sunshine with temperatures slightly below normal.

For the weekend, yet another closed low is forecast to develop in the central Plains and slowly work its way eastward. A southwesterly flow ahead of the feature will direct some moisture in our direction, but for much of the weekend, that may be little more than times of cloudiness. By late Sunday or Sunday night, some rain is possible as this feature move toward the coast.

Have a great day!

-Brittany Bell

