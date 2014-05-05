Weather

Nice and Warm This Weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fog will develop across the area overnight. Saturday morning will start out foggy, but high pressure will clear the fog giving way to more sunshine. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s.

High pressure will continue to gradually shift east Sunday, but it still will be mainly dry. Easterly flow around that high will develop more clouds and possibly a few showers along the coast.

Monday will be dry, but rain chances will start to increase Tuesday. High pressure will push father east allowing southerly flow. South winds combined with a slow approaching cold front will lead to scattered rain Wednesday through Friday. Despite more clouds and rain tropical moisture will continue to warm up highs to the 70s.

Have a great weekend!

-Brittany Bell
