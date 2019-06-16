Nice but hot weather for Father's Day

The warmth and humidity will continue to grow today thanks to a southwest flow in place around the western side of high pressure centered near Bermuda.The main storm track will remain to our north today which will promote unsettled weather across the lower Mississippi Valley, Ohio Valley and northern mid-Atlantic today. We will remain fairly quiet south of this zone with times of clouds and sunshine.The overall setup will not change significantly on Monday. We will still be on the western periphery of the high over the Atlantic, so it will be another warm and humid day with a southerly flow in place.Most locations in and around the Triangle will remain rain-free.However, as a storm system moves over the Mississippi Valley into the Tennessee Valley, a stray afternoon thunderstorm cannot be ruled out over the mountains which may drift into northern and western parts of the viewing area later in the day.There will be an increased chance for shower and thunderstorm activity in the area Tuesday as that storm system inches closer. Although it still would appear Tuesday that the most widespread thunderstorm activity will occur to the west of Raleigh and in the mountains.Computer models have this feature weakening as it moves through the area Wednesday, but there will still be a scattering of showers and thunderstorms across the area.Yet another storm system is forecast to near from the west Thursday.This will once again provide the catalyst for convection to fire up in the afternoon and evening. Any one of those storms later Thursday into Thursday evening could be on the strong side.A westerly flow behind this departing feature should promote a dry end to the week Friday.Have a great day and Happy Father's Day to all the Dads!Steve Stewart