Sunny skies and cool temperatures continue Tuesday as high pressure settles over North Carolina. Highs will still be a tad below average reaching the low to mid 60s.

That area of high pressure will shift eastward Wednesday and the surface winds will turn out of the south-southwest, warming temperatures to the lower to middle 70s. The trick-or-treating forecast is looking nice for Halloween. Temperatures will fall to the 60s after sunset.

A front will approach the region on Thursday. This will lead to more clouds around on Thursday and a chance for widespread showers to return to the region later Thursday into Friday morning. Before the front approaches on Thursday it will turn rather mild.

High pressure will then move in for the weekend, but it will be accompanied by another reinforcing shot of chilly air across the Triangle.

Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell
