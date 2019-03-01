Rain Tonight

Another batch of rain is moving through the area, and will continue this evening. The rain will gradually end late this evening, and just a few showers are possible after midnight. Lows will be in the mid 30s to mid 40s to the south.Saturday is shaping up to be a nice day! After some morning clouds, sunshine will be on the increase through the day and temperatures will rise into the low and mid 60s, Get out and enjoy it if you can!Another cold front will arrive Sunday afternoon and spread more rain into the area by afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s to low 60s. The showers will move out Sunday evening, and dry weather is expected much of the next week. That's the good news.The bad news is that some unseasonably cold air will be arriving through the middle of next week. The average high is close to 60 now, and we'll be lucky to hit 40 by Wednesday. Overnight lows will drop into the low 20s, with some upper teens possible. So much for meteorological spring!Have a great weekend,Chris