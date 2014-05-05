Partly Sunny, Warm To Start September

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh, Fayetteville and areas to the west are in a level 1/5 risk of severe weather tonight. Most of the heavy storms will remain in the Triad but some strong/severe storms will make their way into the Piedmont and the Sandhills. If you get caught in one of these storms, the main threat will be a damaging wind gust and localized flooding.Remember, if you are near flooded roads, turn around - don't drown.The risk of severe weather weakens the farther east you go. Otherwise, tonight will be partly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s/low 70s.A few more storms will be around tomorrow as we start a brand new month.Any storms we see tomorrow will not be nearly as strong as what we'll see tonight. Temperatures will be in the 80s under a partly sunny sky.By Wednesday, temperatures rise into the low 90s and near the mid 90s by Thursday. Come Thursday and Friday, heat index values will be back up to the triple digits.We are also watching 3 tropical waves in the Atlantic:An area of low pressure off the coast of the Carolinas has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next 5 days, but it will more than likely become a tropical depression sometime tonight or tomorrow. Thankfully, we won't receive any rain or gusty winds from this system as it slides out to sea. However, there will be an elevated risk for rip currents at the coast due to this system.Another tropical wave is in the Caribbean Sea, south of Haiti and the Dominican Republic. This system is gaining strength in warm waters and has an 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next 5 days as it continues its track westward. A third tropical wave is coming off the coast of Africa but only has a 30% chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next 5 days.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson