Nice Start to October

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Yesterday was a beautiful and cool day across the region with plenty of sunshine.Today will still be sunny as high pressure moves eastward and a weak cold front approaches from the northwest, but it will warm up with the sun combining with southwesterly flow to boost temperatures back into the upper 70s.As that front crosses the area tonight, skies will turn cloudy, but moisture is very limited as this front is pretty moisture-starved without any connection to tap into Gulf moisture. While there could be a sprinkle somewhere, this front will overall come through with little fanfare.Behind it, a reinforcing shot of cooler air will sweep across the region for tomorrow and the weekend as a high pressure area moves across the Northeast. Both tomorrow and Saturday will feature sunny, crisp fall weather closer to normal for the end of October or early November, rather than just the start of October.We'll still be watching two features for Sunday. The first is a coastal trough that sets up and will bring showery weather and perhaps some thunder to the beaches. This still remains east of the Triangle, though we could see some cloudiness over the area, especially eastern spots. The second feature is a cold front that will be pushing eastward through the Ohio and Tennessee valleys. This will be another system that doesn't have a lot of moisture with it, especially this far south, so it is likely to come through here dry on Monday. There may be some showers down into southern Virginia though, so this is still a feature to watch. The European has come around to be much more in line with the GFS at this point, so confidence in that timing is higher than it was yesterday.Temperatures will remain lower than normal behind that front for Tuesday and Wednesday, then another front may cross the area late Wednesday and Wednesday night.Have a great Thursday!Big Weather