Weather

The 90s Return

Generally dry weather will continue over the next few days as high pressure over Virginia and North Carolina slowly slides eastward.

Temperatures are going to come back up starting today. Following five days in the 80s, temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees Fahrenheit today. Humidity will be at fairly moderate levels with dew points in the low to mid-60s this afternoon, which isn't that bad for late July.

As the high drifts offshore later Monday into Tuesday, a cold front will start to approach from the north and west. This front will slow and weaken as it approaches the area toward midweek. There will be some showers and thunderstorms in the mountains on Tuesday, but it should remain dry locally. Even much of Wednesday looks dry, but the front may touch off a thunderstorm or two late in the day, especially north and west of the Triangle.

The front will stall for Thursday, Friday and probably even into the weekend. This combined with an upper-level trough overhead will touch off daily showers and thunderstorms, which will be most numerous during the afternoon hours. Heavy downpours will be the primary threat with these storms, especially with those that are slow moving.

With more clouds around as well as the thunderstorms, temperatures will take a hit later in the week, generally topping out in the mid- to upper 80s. However, the humidity will not drop this time around, so it will certainly feel more muggy into next weekend.

Have a great day!

Steve Stewart



Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwake countydurham countycumberland countyorange countysnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds gather at Umstead Park to rally against expanded rock quarry
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
Raleigh man sentenced after taking inappropriate pictures of 1-year-old girl
Man dies after van crashes in Durham
Man charged after Humvee crashes into Raleigh home
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Pedestrian in critical condition after Fayetteville crash
Show More
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Panthers steam through first few days of training camp
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
More TOP STORIES News