Sunny and Warm Monday

A cooler-than-normal weather pattern is being caused by an upper-level weather system with a pool of very cool air in place aloft over the eastern United States. The contrast between this very chilly air aloft and surface temperatures warming into the 60s will lead to some evening clouds and even a shower in a few spots mostly near and to the east of the I-95 corridor. Any showers that do show up during the early evening hours should be light and mostly brief.Once the sun sets and the upper-level weather system moves to the east the atmosphere should become quite stable tonight. Based on this the clouds should break up and evaporate leading to a clearing sky later tonight.High pressure building in from the west will bring nice weather tomorrow with a bright and sunny sky and readings topping out in the low to mid-70s. This high will move southeast and become centered just south and southeast of central North Carolina Tuesday. This will help bring a southwest flow of warmer air and readings should rise into the lower to perhaps mid-80s Tuesday afternoon.An upper-level storm system currently causing rain and snow over parts of the northern Rockies will move eastward. A surface storm forming over Nebraska will track northeast tonight and tomorrow and should move into the northern Great Lakes by Tuesday morning. A southwest trailing cold front will move east and south in tandem with this surface storm. This front is projected to move into southern Virginia, perhaps into northern North Carolina Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday evening. This might bring a shower or thunderstorm to a few spots mainly north of the Triangle later Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday evening.This frontal boundary is expected to stall near the North Carolina Virginia border Wednesday night and Thursday. This boundary could remain the focus for shower and thunderstorm development, especially near and north of the North Carolina, Virginia border.Looking beyond Wednesday another upper-level storm system moving into the Great Basin tonight and tomorrow will move eastward forcing the development of a surface storm over west Texas. This storm will track northeast later this week and force the stalled front to move well north of central North Carolina later Thursday and Thursday night.The surface storm will help force a cold front into North Carolina on Friday and this will help bring an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms over central North Carolina Friday and Friday night.Drier and cooler weather should move into the region next weekend.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell