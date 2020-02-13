Nice This Weekend

Rain will continue to push out of the area this evening, but we'll keep a small chance for an isolated shower Friday. Moisture will wrap around an upper level area of low pressure, and that could squeeze out a few sprinkles. Highs will be much cooler dropping down to the mid 60s.The weekend will be sunny and warm as a ridge of high pressure builds across the region. Highs will warm to the 80s by Sunday.The start of next week will be wet and unsettle.d A quick moving disturbance will swing across the state Monday giving us a chance for a few showers. Another storm system will approach the state Tuesday and Wednesday bringing more rain.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell