Nice Weather Continues Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today was a beautiful day, and nice weather will prevail through the weekend.A weak cold front will push through the state tonight. As that front crosses the area skies will turn cloudy, but moisture is very limited so most of us will stay dry.Behind it, a reinforcing shot of cooler air will sweep across the region for tomorrow and the weekend as a high pressure area moves across the Northeast. Both tomorrow and Saturday will feature sunny, crisp fall weather closer to normal for the end of October or early November, rather than just the start of October.We'll still be watching two features for Sunday. The first is a coastal low that sets up and will bring a few showers to the beaches. The rain will stay east of the Triangle, but more clouds are possible especially near I-95.The second feature is a cold front that will be pushing eastward through the Ohio and Tennessee valleys. This will be another system that doesn't have a lot of moisture with it, especially this far south, so it is likely to come through here dry on Monday. We'll let you know if that changes.Temperatures will remain lower than normal behind that front for Tuesday and Wednesday, then another front may cross the area late Wednesday and Wednesday night.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell