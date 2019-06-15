Nice weather for Father's Day weekend

A ridge of high pressure, which has provided the Triangle with recent pleasant weather, will be sliding to the east this weekend. Therefore, the wind will be out of the west and southwest much of the time. This will result in an uptick in both our temperatures and humidity levels.Nonetheless, today will still be nice for the middle of June with temperatures slightly below normal. However, Father's Day will feel more summerlike with many daytime temperatures approaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit, and it will become more humid.A frontal boundary will slide southward across the mid-Atlantic on Monday, settling over Virginia on Tuesday. This will allow moisture to pool over the region, setting the stage for a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms through the midweek period, some of which may be heavy and produce a flash flooding threat.An upper-level trough will slide across the Ohio Valley on Thursday and into the Northeast for Friday, helping to generate an area of low pressure which will then drive the front southward at the end of the week. This should allow northern areas to dry out with isolated activity remaining in southern areas. There is some question regarding how far the front gets and how much dry air filters in, so don't make concrete plans to be outdoors just yet!Have a great day!Steve Stewart