Nice weather for Father's Day

It has been a rather lovely day across the area with rather low humidity and warm temperatures.
We remain dominated by surface ridging associated with a Bermuda high drifting eastward, but
keeping us in a stable regime. Dewpoints will gradually increase tonight into tomorrow and we will
be placed in a more warm and humid pattern beginning tomorrow. Dewpoints will rise into the midupper
60s tomorrow afternoon as we get a stronger west-southwesterly return flow. Temperatures
will also be a good deal warmer as well with highs approaching the 90-degree mark.
The active weather will remain well to our north as the general storm track remains to the north of
area. This will keep us in a quiet regime into Monday, albeit still hot and humid. There could be a
rogue shower or thunderstorm getting into north and northwestern portions of the viewing area
later in the day. The better shot for shower and thunderstorm activity will occur later Tuesday and
Wednesday. Better mid-level cyclonic flow will begin to shift southward and provide better lift for
thunderstorm development these days.
A less subtle shortwave disturbance will approach the Triad on Thursday. Given more substantial
large-scale flow and deep layer shear running between 30-40 knots, storms will have the potential
to be stronger. This will have to be monitored with trends as we get closer.
Have a great evening!
Steve Stewart
