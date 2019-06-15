Nice weather for Father's Day

It has been a rather lovely day across the area with rather low humidity and warm temperatures.We remain dominated by surface ridging associated with a Bermuda high drifting eastward, butkeeping us in a stable regime. Dewpoints will gradually increase tonight into tomorrow and we willbe placed in a more warm and humid pattern beginning tomorrow. Dewpoints will rise into the midupper60s tomorrow afternoon as we get a stronger west-southwesterly return flow. Temperatureswill also be a good deal warmer as well with highs approaching the 90-degree mark.The active weather will remain well to our north as the general storm track remains to the north ofarea. This will keep us in a quiet regime into Monday, albeit still hot and humid. There could be arogue shower or thunderstorm getting into north and northwestern portions of the viewing arealater in the day. The better shot for shower and thunderstorm activity will occur later Tuesday andWednesday. Better mid-level cyclonic flow will begin to shift southward and provide better lift forthunderstorm development these days.A less subtle shortwave disturbance will approach the Triad on Thursday. Given more substantiallarge-scale flow and deep layer shear running between 30-40 knots, storms will have the potentialto be stronger. This will have to be monitored with trends as we get closer.Have a great evening!Steve Stewart