Nice Weather Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We saw plenty of sunshine across the area today, and quiet weather will stick around through the start of next week.Southwesterly winds ahead of another cold front will begin to bring in some warmer air Thursday. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s. A cold front will push through the area Thursday night, but moisture will be limited so we'll stay dry.High pressure will then return and Friday and Saturday will feature sunny, crisp fall weather closer to normal for the end of October or early November, rather than just the start of October.Sunday and Monday currently look to remain dry, but some differences in guidance do exist with regard to how a storm system that will move into the Northeast develops. Overall, both days look to remain cool with some more clouds mixing with sunshine and perhaps a sprinkle or light shower either day, especially north of the Triangle.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell