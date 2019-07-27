Weather

A Nice Saturday!

It's shaping up to be a beautiful Saturday!

Highs this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 80s as high pressure settles across the area. Temperatures will climb back to the low 90s Sunday, but the humidity still will be comfortable.

Highs will inch up every day through next week, but it won't get as hot as what we had just last week.

By Wednesday, a cold front will approach the state leading to the chance for a few showers during the afternoon. More showers and storms develop Thursday and Friday as that front moves towards the state.

Have a great weekend!

Brittany Bell



