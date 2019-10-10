More Sunshine Today

High pressure will promote dry weather and a fair amount of sunshine with gradually warming conditions today, Friday, and Saturday across central North Carolina.Even though each afternoon will get progressively warmer with highs peaking in the lower to middle 80s on Saturday, it will remain pretty comfortable with low humidity levels.A cool front crossing the region on Sunday will bring more clouds, cooler air and some rain showers in spots Sunday night.Temperatures will quickly recover behind this front by next Tuesday before a more potent cold front crosses the region again for the middle of next week.This will bring another chance for showers, along with a more significant cool down for central North Carolina by late week.Have a great Friday Eve (Thursday)!Bigweather