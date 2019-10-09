Weather

Gradually Warming Up

Clouds will gradually clear this evening giving way to temperatures in the low 70s this afternoon. Overnight, we'll see partly cloudy skies and cool lows in the 50s.

A coastal storm continues to whip up waves along the coast. The threat for rip currents will stick around through Friday as well as beach erosion and ocean overwash.



More sunshine is on the way Thursday as a small ridge of high pressure settles in. By Friday, afternoon highs will climb to the upper 70s and low 80s as southerly flow increases ahead of another cold front.

Highs will continue to warm to the 80s on Saturday. The front will push through Sunday, and that could develop a few showers across central North Carolina.

Right now it looks like that cold front will stall out across the state early next week. If that happens we'll have a better chance for scattered showers.

Have a great day!

-Brittany Bell



