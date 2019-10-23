Cooler Temperatures Today

High pressure building into the Deep South will expand east and northeast into Central North Carolina during today and tomorrow.A cold front currently swinging southeastward through the Dakotas will move into Virginia Friday night and stall near or just south of the North Carolina/Virginia border during Saturday and Saturday night. This may bring a shower or sprinkle later Saturday or Saturday evening.This stalling front will extend westward, then southwest into the far western Gulf of Mexico.An area of low pressure will form on the front over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico by Saturday morning, then move northward Saturday and Saturday night. The counter-clockwise wind flow around this storm will force the stalled front to move back northward as a warm front Saturday night and Sunday, followed by the eastward-moving cold front.These two fronts should bring Central North Carolina a few showers additional rain during Sunday.This front will move east and south then stall to the south Sunday night and Monday giving us a chance of showers to start next week.Enjoy the dry weather the next couple of days!Bigweather