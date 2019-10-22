Cooler Temperatures Wednesday

The severe threat is now down to a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5. Gusty winds are possible in the strongest storms this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/DJMpv3XbLo — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) October 22, 2019

A cold front will bring a round of scattered showers and storms across the area this afternoon. There's a chance for an isolated severe storm capable of producing gusty winds. An isolated tornado also can't be ruled out. The latest severe risk has been downgraded to a marginal, level 1 out of 5.High pressure settles into the region Wednesday bringing sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Highs will stay below 70 degrees and lows will dip down to the upper 40s.There's still a lot of uncertainty regarding our rain chances Friday through next week. The GFS, American model, brings rain Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, the European keeps the weekend dry and brings in the wet weather Monday.For now we're forecasting a chance for a few showers Friday through Monday.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell