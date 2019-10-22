Weather

Cooler Temperatures Wednesday

A cold front will bring a round of scattered showers and storms across the area this afternoon. There's a chance for an isolated severe storm capable of producing gusty winds. An isolated tornado also can't be ruled out. The latest severe risk has been downgraded to a marginal, level 1 out of 5.



High pressure settles into the region Wednesday bringing sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Highs will stay below 70 degrees and lows will dip down to the upper 40s.

There's still a lot of uncertainty regarding our rain chances Friday through next week. The GFS, American model, brings rain Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, the European keeps the weekend dry and brings in the wet weather Monday.

For now we're forecasting a chance for a few showers Friday through Monday.

Have a great evening!

-Brittany Bell



Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwake countydurham countycumberland countyorange countysnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Strong winds could invade Triangle on Tuesday afternoon
Mother of girl who died of 'terminal illness' indicted on murder charge
Shadows lurk at farmer's cemetery at Eno River State Park
Police remove 3 kids, 245 animals from 'deplorable' home
President Trump likens impeachment inquiry to 'a lynching'
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
Florida veterinarian, wife killed in Raleigh plane crash
Show More
NC Highway Patrol starts school bus safety campaign
Popeye's Spicy Chicken Sandwich turned into costume
Shakeup could change rules for how often truck drivers take breaks
Dixie Classic Fair changing name to Carolina Classic Fair
NC teens reach out to help bullied freshman
More TOP STORIES News