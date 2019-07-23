Finally Cooling Down

Here's a look at rainfall totals so far this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/jGruxJaqAg — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) July 23, 2019

Storms this afternoon will gradually clear as we move towards midnight. Some spots have picked up close to two inches of rain so far.High pressure will dominate through much of the rest of the week finally bringing cooler temperatures.Temperatures will drop into the lower 80s for Wednesday with noticeably lower humidity. Some outlying areas northwest of the Triangle may even top out in just the upper 70s on Wednesday. Anyone outdoors in the evening hours may even start to feel chilly the next couple of days, as the lower humidity allows temperatures to drop more quickly with the setting sun. Overnight lows in the Triangle during the next couple of nights will be in the lower 60s, with some upper 50s in outlying areas to the north and west. Normal highs in Raleigh for this time of year are around 90, while normal lows are around 70.Warmth and humidity will begin gradually creeping up toward the end of the week and into the weekend, but high temperatures still look to remain a tad below normal. Overall, it will still feel quite comfortable by late-July standards through the weekend. Isolated shower or thunderstorm chances may return to the Triangle by the weekend, but the widespread "flavor" of the pattern will remain dry.Any vacationers heading toward the Outer Banks may still have a couple of spotty showers to dodge through the end of the week into the weekend, as the cold front stalls just off of the coast. For the most part though, any beachgoers should enjoy mainly dry weather. The caveat will be former Tropical Depression 3, which will move by offshore from the Carolina coast over the next couple of days. While the heaviest showers will remain offshore, it will lead to dangerous surf and rip currents at the beaches.More typical heat and humidity will return across the Carolinas during the first part of next week.Have a great Tuesday!Brittany Bell