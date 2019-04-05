Rainy Friday

Our beautiful weather is about to temporarily end as a storm system approaches from the west. Tonight will be dry with clouds increasing. It'll be mild with lows in the low and mid 50s.A disturbance moving overhead will set off widespread rain tomorrow. The rain will arrive in the early and mid morning hours and continue through much of the day. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs from 60-65. The rain, which should average 1/2 to 1 inch, will end during the evening hours.High pressure will build in just in time for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will offer partly sunny skies and highs of 75-80! There could be a stray shower later Sunday, but the best shot of rain will hold off until Monday.Have a great evening!Chris