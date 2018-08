Woah woah woah, my parents sent me out to scrape the windshield almost everyday when I was a kid! Anyone from WI is an old pro at this. Just never had to do it without a scraper before, so the buceeโ€™s gift card got called into action today. Not nearly as effective FYI. https://t.co/L02vpvLq7X — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 16, 2018

.@JJWatt is just like all of us today - we donโ€™t know how to scrape ice off cars. ๐Ÿš˜ Is that a ๐Ÿ”‘ chain, JJ? ๐Ÿ˜‚https://t.co/IOfR2Y9SFE pic.twitter.com/7eBV9YjPFq — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) January 16, 2018

What do you do when ice and snow cover your windshield? If you live in Texas, you might not have an ice scraper handy.So when a winter blast blanketed thousands of windshields across the state with ice on January 16 , Texans needed to get creative.Some used everyday household items, like Frisbees, spatulas and levels, to scrape ice off their windshield. Less conventional tools, like a tamale spreader and a machete, proved to work as well.One man, however, completely destroyed a gift card in his attempt.He could use a lesson from football star J.J. Watt, who seemed to be making progress with a Buc-ee's gift card, though he said it wasn't nearly as effective as an ice scraper: