NOAA increases prediction for hurricane activity in 2019, 'above-normal' activity now expected

By Steve Stewart 
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration increased its prediction for the 2019 Hurricane season from 9-15 named storms to 10-17 and from 4-8 hurricanes to 5-9.

The group's prediction for major hurricanes hasn't changed; it remains at 5-9. Click here to look at NOAA's initial prediction for this hurricane season.

LIST: Hurricane names for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season

NOAA said the Atlantic Ocean has a 45% chance of experiencing an above-normal hurricane season, which begins in August and ends November 30. The chance of below-normal activity has dropped to 20%.

The reason for the uptick in the forecast is because El Nino has weakened and is now considered neutral.

That means wind shear aloft in the Atlantic Basin will be less than in an El Nino year making it easier for storms to develop without being torn apart.

So far this season has been a little slow, but as we get into the next 3-4 weeks, we will be nearing the peak of hurricane season and will likely have more development in the Atlantic and Caribbean.

