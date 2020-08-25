NOAA: Laura becomes CAT 1 hurricane with 75 mph maximum winds

The NOAA Hurricane Hunter is reporting Laura has become a hurricane after 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Laura has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph as of 8:15 a.m. and is moving west-northwest at 17 mph.
Hurricane #Laura forms in the Gulf of Mexico. Expected to make landfall from Louisiana down to Houston/Galveston sometime Wednesday night. #HurricaneLaura #txwx #lawx pic.twitter.com/elgxRyORmv— 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) August 25, 2020
The National Hurricane Center has increased the anticipated intensity of Laura, possibly having it hit as a Category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds after moving over warm water in the Gulf of Mexico. Recent forecasts show Laura making landfall somewhere between central Louisiana and Houston Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Laura is just west of Cuba Tuesday after hovering over Cuba on Monday. Laura has prompted a Hurricane Watch from Port Bolivar, Texas, to west of Morgan City, Louisiana.
The storm has killed 11 people in the Caribbean, where it triggered power outages and flooding across the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
Laura would transition to a post-tropical depression and work its way through the Ohio River Valley and could race east to bring North Carolina some rain Friday night into Saturday.
Fujiwhara effect: Can 2 hurricanes merge into a megastorm?
5am Update from @NHC_Atlantic on #marco #laura Both of them are still tropical storms and both are moving closer to the US #Tropics pic.twitter.com/stFqFkWJzw— 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) August 24, 2020
Marco brought heavy rain, gusty winds and significant storm surge to parts of the gulf coast Monday night into Tuesday morning. Marco made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River, close to New Orleans around 6 p.m. Monday night but the ragged storm continued to weaken.
Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
KEY POINTS:
- Marco made landfall Monday evening and Laura will make landfall Wednesday.
- For North Carolina, Laura brings the possibility of rain Friday and Saturday.
WATCH: Preparing your hurricane kit during COVID-19