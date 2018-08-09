WEATHER

NOAA makes changes to predictions for Atlantic hurricane season

The NOAA lowered the hurricane season prediction.

Steve Stewart 
The NOAA has lowered the hurricane season prediction because of cooler than normal ocean temperatures and the likelihood of an El Nino pattern developing.

The forecast shows a 60 percent chance of a below-normal hurricane season, which is up from the 25 percent chance in May.

This is good news, but it only takes one storm to cause major problems.

We'll keep you updated if we notice any development in the coming days as we are historically entering the largest increase in tropical activity.

Hurricane season peaks on Sept. 10.
