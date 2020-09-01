Tropical Depression 15 not expected to gain strength, moving away from U.S.

The system was located approximately 100 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras on Tuesday morning.
As of the 8 a.m. update, it is moving northeast at 13 mph. The system has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. Tropical Depression 15 is expected to zoom away from the coast and out to sea throughout the week. It's starting to encounter some stronger wind shear, preventing it from gaining strength and will track far enough away from land to not produce any direct impacts.
The next storm that strengthens into a named tropical cyclone would be named Nana and could be the earliest N-named storm ever, which is becoming the norm this season.
The 2020 hurricane season is shaping up to be one of the most active on record. So far this season, Cristobal, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, and Marco all set records for being the earliest of their respective letters to ever form.
That means this season is on pace to break the record for most named storms ever. The previous record for most named storms happened in 2005 when 27 named storms formed, including 14 hurricanes.
Plus, the historical peak of hurricane season has not even arrived yet. That occurs Sept. 15.
A broad area of low pressure in the central Caribbean Sea, Invest 99L, has a 70% chance to become a named tropical storm in the next five days.
This system reaches more conducive conditions slightly ahead of the tropical wave off the coast of Georgia. It's moving west at 15-20 miles per hour and could strengthen in the coming days. 99L could become better organized over the next two days.
People in Jamaica, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala and the Yucatan peninsula could see heavy rain from 99L.
Another system is expected to move off the coast of Africa this week. Some development is possible and it passes to the south of the Cabo Verde Islands. The system currently has a 30% chance to develop.