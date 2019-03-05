Weather

North Carolina coast sees surprise March snowfall

Credit: WCTI

A March snowfall surprised residents who live along the North Carolina coast Tuesday morning.

The weather closed schools in Onslow and Jones counties but impact on roads was minimal.

According to WITN-TV, Onslow County had some of the highest snow totals Tuesday morning, with people in some areas seeing as much as three inches. Officially, the National Weather Service said Jacksonville measured two inches.

WITN reported that with schools closed, many children were out in the Jacksonville area sledding and making snow angels. They did not, however, have much time to enjoy the wintry wonderland. The snow was expected to melt quickly.

Smaller snow totals were seen in other parts of Eastern North Carolina. New Bern, Swansboro and Newport all reported traces of snow.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said they had no weather-related accidents in the area.
