WEATHER

Below Average Temps This Week

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

High pressure stays in control tonight, but lows won't be as cold. Temperatures will drop to the 40s with mostly clear skies.

Tuesday will be a tad warmer with seasonable highs in the low 70s. The warm up will be brief due to a dry cold front that will push into the area Wednesday. That front will drop highs to the 50s for the remainder of week.

The remnants of Hurricane Willa will push into the Gulf of Mexico and eventually along the east coast. That will bring rain into central North Carolina Friday and Saturday. A few showers cold linger through early Sunday.

Right now the start of next week looks dry with cool highs in the 50s.
Have a great evening!

-Brittany Bell

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Willa becomes Category 5 storm off Mexico
Frost possible in parts of central North Carolina tonight
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower this weekend
Temps will reach the 80s today
More Weather
Top Stories
Fort Bragg soldier accused of kidnapping, raping 12-year-old girl
Rae Carruth released from prison 19 years after girlfriend's murder
Hurricane Willa becomes Category 5 storm off Mexico
Who is Rae Carruth? Ex-NFL player released from prison Monday
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
Flu vaccine maker Seqirus expanding in Wake County
18-year-old suspect in Georgia officer's death shot and killed
Migrant caravan swells to 5,000 while advancing toward US
Show More
Panthers' Reid calls Jenkins 'sellout' in NFL protest movement
Mega Millions: These NC stores have the most big wins
Milk is a symbol of white supremacy, PETA says
Dozens hurt when floor collapses during party near Clemson University
NC man accused of decapitating mother found not guilty by reason of insanity
More News