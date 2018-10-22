High pressure stays in control tonight, but lows won't be as cold. Temperatures will drop to the 40s with mostly clear skies.Tuesday will be a tad warmer with seasonable highs in the low 70s. The warm up will be brief due to a dry cold front that will push into the area Wednesday. That front will drop highs to the 50s for the remainder of week.The remnants of Hurricane Willa will push into the Gulf of Mexico and eventually along the east coast. That will bring rain into central North Carolina Friday and Saturday. A few showers cold linger through early Sunday.Right now the start of next week looks dry with cool highs in the 50s.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell