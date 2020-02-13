Not As Hot Friday

Here's the latest track for Tropical Storm Gonzalo. pic.twitter.com/kgKbgpNad4 — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) July 23, 2020

Tropical Depression Eight will continue to gradually strengthen as it moves west. A tropical Storm watch has been issues for the Texas coast. pic.twitter.com/BE0lDuvjwz — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) July 23, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Scattered storms will stick around the area until midnight. There's a chance for an isolated severe storm. A marginal risk in is place, level 1 out of 5. Damaging winds will be the main threat in any of the stronger storms.We'll get a break in the oppressive heat Friday due to a disturbance that will swing across the state. That will spark more clouds and rain keeping highs down to the upper 80s and low 90s. Most of the rain Friday will develop during the afternoon. There's still a chance for a strong storm or two. Damaging winds will be the main threat, and rain will taper off during the evening.The disturbance will be slow to move out Saturday so we'll still have a decent chance of rain across the area. Highs Saturday will be close to average reaching the low 90s. Drier air pushes into the state Sunday lowering our rain chances, but highs will start to warm back up again.It will be sunny and mainly dry during the start of next week. Unseasonably warm temperatures return with highs in the low to mid 90s. By midweek, a weak cold front will move towards the state raising rain chances. Highs will only drop to the low 90s.Tropical Storm Gonazalo has weakened a tad today due to dry air. The latest forecast has it intensifying into a hurricane as it moves towards the Leeward Islands. It will move west through the Caribbean Sea next week.Tropical Depression Eight continues to gradually intensify in the Gulf of Mexico. It's forecast to make landfall as a tropical storm Saturday in southeast Texas. Tropical Storm Watches have already been issued for the Texas coast. This system will bring heavy rain and gusty winds.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell