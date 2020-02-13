Not As Hot Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Strong storms with downpours and strong winds did fire up in the early afternoon yesterday across the Triangle ahead of a front that extended from the Northeast into the Tennessee Valley. That front will be sinking into and through the area today into tonight, giving us a change from the mostly dry and very hot and humid weather pattern we've been in.While we don't have much thunderstorm activity at the moment, showers have been ongoing in parts of North Carolina overnight, including here in the Triangle. The fact that we'll have not only more clouds, but also precipitation at any time will help to keep temperatures considerably lower this afternoon than we've been seeing. Despite the stormy weather yesterday afternoon, RDU still topped out at 95 degrees; by contrast, today should remain below 90. This will be the first day below 90 since July 8. The lowest we've been all month is 87 on July 7; we have a chance to tie that mark today as one of the coolest days of July 2020.Downpours are still possible in any thunderstorms today and we'll still have a possibility of strong wind gusts as this boundary moves through. However, most of the height falls are earlier in the day before peak heating, so that could limit the strength of what fires a bit.While there are still likely to be storms around over the weekend given that the boundary lingers nearby, they are more driven by the heating of the day and spottier in nature. Heights also rise just a little tomorrow into Sunday which should limit activity. Temperatures are looking more likely to recover above 90 tomorrow with less storm coverage and a better possibility of sunshine than it appeared to be earlier in the week, so the temperature reprieve will be short-lived.Monday will be a day that ends up mostly dry in-between a system over the Ohio Valley and a weak area of low pressure off of the Carolina coast, especially with a weak area of high pressure over the region.That said, we should still mention an afternoon thunderstorm - which is more likely near the sea breeze. A more substantial trough will work east Tuesday into Wednesday of next week with a surge of moisture out ahead it. The European model is still faster with bringing storms into the area Tuesday afternoon, while the American model is slower, but we'll cover for storms on both days.Wednesday is more likely to have widespread coverage. The Euro will push the front south of us Thursday into Friday for a nice break in the humidity, but the American keeps it overhead. We'll go with a compromise forecast for now, erring on the side of the storms and humidity lingering, given that it is still late July.Have a great weekend!Big Weather