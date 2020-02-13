Not As Humid Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A ridge of high pressure will keep it mainly dry, and hot this weekend.Lower humidity works through today with temps around 90.Highs will reach the low 90s, and an isolated shower is possible both Saturday and Sunday.Unsettled weather returns next week as an upper level low moves over the Mid-Atlantic region. Rain chances will increase especially by midweek. Highs will drop slightly to the mid to upper 80s.Have a great weekend!Big Weather