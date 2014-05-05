Weather

Not as Warm Friday

Afternoon weather forecast for April 29, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Unseasonably warm weather was the rule this afternoon, but not record heat. A cold front currently over the Ohio River will rapidly head our way tonight and pass through the area by daybreak Friday. Strong westerly winds aloft with the frontal passage will keep most of us dry tonight, but we cannot rule out an isolated shower near the Virginia border.

Temperatures Friday will be a tad cooler reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. It also stays breezy. Breezy conditions combined with lower humidity will lead to elevated fire danger Friday. Trailing high pressure will track southeastward into eastern Kentucky tomorrow night promoting a cooler northwest flow under clear skies.

On Saturday, high pressure will pass across the region and then off of the Carolina coast in the afternoon, so expect lots of sunshine and refreshing conditions. High pressure moves off the coast Sunday ushering in southwesterly flow. That will warm us back up to highs in the 80s.

Meanwhile a slow-moving storm currently over far southwest Texas will finally get the boot to the northeast later this weekend and pass across the region on Monday. That system could squeeze out a few showers, but we won't see widespread rain. The Texas storm will move off to our northeast Monday night. It will be mainly dry and warm on Tuesday with clouds and sun.

A second storm system will approach the area bringing a chance for a few showers Wednesday.

Have a great evening!
-Brittany Bell

