Sunny and Dry This Weekend

Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows dipping down to the 20s and 30s.

The broad area of high pressure will weaken and push eastward Friday allowing a quick-moving disturbance moving through the Ohio Valley to pass by north of the Triangle through the mid-Atlantic during the day Friday into the evening hours. This will lead to scattered clouds across the region. It will also help to shift the winds more out of the south-southwest, so it will be warmer to round out the week with highs on Friday in the lower 50s. Those highs are typical for this time of year.

High pressure will regain control of the area Saturday leading to a mostly sunny sky, while Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds as a weak upper disturbance moves in from the west and crosses the Southeast. Temperatures will continue to be on the rise with highs in the upper 50s Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday.

During the start of the week highs will climb to the mid to upper 60s due to southerly flow. Rain chances return Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front approaches.

Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell

