Wet and Cool Today

Skies will remain cloudy today as a developing storm system near the Gulf of Mexico heads toward the area.

This storm will bring some rain to the Triangle today as the system begins its northeastward push up the East Coast.

By tonight, the rain could become heavy at times which may lead to localized flooding. There could also be a few rumbles of thunder as well.

The rain will then linger into Tuesday before tapering off Tuesday night.

By Wednesday, we will be influenced by a strong high pressure to the north, but another developing area of low pressure to the south will lift northward into the region. There is the potential this storm could bring a mixed bag of precipitation Wednesday night and Thursday morning, especially just east of the mountains where cold air will hang on the longest.

Precipitation will eventually change over to all rain later Thursday, before ending Thursday night.

High pressure and dry weather will then move in for the remainder of the week and we'll have lots of sun for the ABC11.com LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by ShopLocal Raleigh on Saturday morning. See you there!

