Rounds of Rain for Tuesday

High pressure over Ontario this afternoon pushed a cold front down through the state and now lies stalled over northern Georgia and South Carolina and reaching west to the storm in southeastern Kansas. Our evening will start out with the clear sky but with the Kansas storm coming east and the front lifting back north from South Carolina, we will see increasing clouds late tonight then a couple of showers and even a thunderstorm as this low and associated fronts work their way across the state tomorrow and tomorrow evening. The trailing cold front passes through the Triangle in the evening.High pressure will then follow into the southeastern states with plenty of sunshine on Thursday. While we're enjoying a nice day the next system will be taking shape in the Plains states ahead of the next cold front. Clouds ahead of that system will start showing up in our sky on Friday. Followed by a couple of showers and a thunderstorm Friday afternoon and evening followed by a shot of exceptionally cool air for the weekend. Clearing will take place on Saturday and there will be plenty of sunshine for Sunday.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson