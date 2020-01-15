Missing Winter? It's Coming Back!

Our incredible stretch of very warm weather is about to come to an end, as a series of cold fronts usher in progressively colder air. Tonight, the warm air remains firmly entrenched over the region with lows in the mid 50s to near 60. Only a spotty shower is possible overnight.A mostly dry cold front will pass through the region early tomorrow. The cold air won't arrive immediately, but the dry air will. Skies will be sunny, winds will be gusty, and humidity levels will crash as the day wears on. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 50s north, low 60s in the Triangle,and mid 60s in Fayetteville. Winds will gust up to 30 mph.The colder air filters in tomorrow night, and by Friday morning temperatures will be in the low and mid 30s. Friday will be sunny, but highs will only be in the low and mid 40s. It'll seem really cold after so many warm, days, but highs in the 40s are pretty common in winter.We're back into the 50s over the weekend, but there will be some rain around later Saturday into Saturday night. Skies will brighten Sunday, but another cold air mass arrives Sunday night.By Monday, the cold air becomes entrenched over the region, and highs struggle to rise much above 40. The cold air will last into mid week.Have a great Thursday!Chris