Clouds & Cooler Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Showers and thunderstorms became more numerous today as a weak cold front and the sea breeze joined forces across the region. The showers and storms were most numerous along the sea breeze and brought some heavy rain to Wayne, Sampson, Cumberland and Hoke counties. The showers and storms will gradually diminish this evening, and only a spotty shower or some drizzle are likely later tonight. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.Saturday will be a mostly cloudy and cooler day with a northeast breeze. There could be a spotty shower, or even some drizzle, but most of the day will be dry. Highs tomorrow will only be in the mid 70s north to low 80s south.Sunday should be a brighter day with more sunshine and highs in the low and mid 80s. Only an isolated shower is likely on Sunday. A cold front will bring some showers and storms on Monday afternoon. but cooler and less humid weather will be the rule Tuesday and Wednesday. Some really nice fall like weather is on the way, with highs next week in the 70s and lows in the 50s with low humidity!Have a great weekend,Chris