Rain On The Way

A storm system and cold front will arrive tomorrow and make for a wet Saturday. But does it rain for the Raleigh Christmas parade? Tough question to answer, as rain will be arriving as the morning wears on. Our best estimate is that the parade begins with only a spotty shower in the region, but by 11 am rain chances will be increasing in the Triangle. So if you're heading downtown, be sure to bring a jacket to stay warm and an umbrella. You may not need the umbrella at first, but you might by the end. The rain will become wide spread across the region through the day, and it looks wet for UNC's last home game of the season. Temperatures by late in the day or early evening will rise into the low 50s, then into the upper 50s by late evening. Not a nice Saturday over all!

The rain will end after midnight, and sunshine returns for Sunday with highs in the mid and upper 50s.

Thanksgiving week looks quiet with a warming trend through Wednesday. Highs by mid week will hit the mid 60s, then cool down for Thanksgiving and Friday with highs dropping into the 50s again.

Have a great weekend,
Chris



